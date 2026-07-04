Team Emirates-XRG's Tadej Pogačar aims for record-equalling fifth Tour de France title

BARCELONA, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Led by the four-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar, UAE Team Emirates-XRG announced its eight-strong lineup for the 113th Tour de France.

The Emirati squad will consist of Pogačar, Isaac del Toro, Felix Großschartner, Brandon McNulty, Nils Politt, Florian Vermeersch, Tim Wellens, and Adam Yates.

Combining an all-star ensemble of rouleurs and climbers, the experienced team will hope to support Pogačar’s ambitions of taking his third Tour title on the bounce. Should he do so, the two-time world champion would equal the record of five Tour de France victories, joining an exclusive club that contains Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Induráin.

Of course, three weeks of the toughest racing of the season stand between Pogačar and that goal, but the Slovenian will head into this year’s race fresh from victories at both the Tour de Romandie and the Tour de Suisse.

Looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead, Pogačar spoke of his motivation to put all the months of preparation to good use in July.

Pogačar said: “The Tour de France is always the biggest challenge of the season and also the race that motivates us the most. Every year, you arrive at the start knowing that anything can happen over three weeks, and that’s what makes it so special.

“We’ve prepared really well as a team, everyone has worked incredibly hard, and now we’re excited to finally get started in Barcelona.

“I feel good, I’m looking forward to racing, and I know I’ll have a fantastic group of teammates and staff around me. We have a lot of confidence in each other and have built up a lot of experience together over the years.

“There will be strong rivals, difficult stages and many other unpredictable moments, but we’re ready to give everything.

“It’s a privilege to wear these colours at the Tour de France, and we’ll do our best to make ourselves, the team and the fans proud.”