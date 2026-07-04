Global leaders launch AI for Good Global Commission to expand access, strengthen trust, accelerate impact

GENEVA, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) -- ​Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin announced Thursday the launch of the AI for Good Global Commission. ​

The Commission brings together more than 40 Founding Members — including Heads of State and Government, industry CEOs and top executives, and Heads of UN agencies — to help define practical pathways to strengthen trust, expand access and unlock AI's potential to solve real-world challenges at the speed the technology demands.

The newly formed Commission occupies a unique position in the global AI landscape. By connecting leaders who build technology, deploy it at scale, shape policy and represent communities, the Commission seeks to help forge responsible AI solutions across sectors and borders while ensuring the participation of developing countries.

“One thing is certain: technology is supposed to be a force for good, and we have a responsibility to use it accordingly," said President Kagame, Co-Chair of the Commission. "Let us work together to reduce inequality, and allow more and more of our citizens to benefit from the good AI can deliver to all of us."

“The promise of AI is built on not only incredible opportunities for the growth of our economy, but on the foundation of trust that is required for our shared success,"

said Marc Benioff, Salesforce Chair and CEO and Commission Co-Chair.

With 2.2 billion people still offline, one-quarter of the world is cut off from AI advancements. A key focus of the AI for Good Global Commission will be to bridge digital divides and help ensure that AI becomes a tool for solving global challenges, not deepening inequalities.

The new AI for Good Global Commission builds on the foundation of the multi-stakeholder ITU/UNESCO Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development, which helped shape global priorities for connectivity, digital inclusion and economic development.​

"No organisation can single-handedly put AI at the service of all humanity," said Bogdan-Martin, Vice-Chair of the Commission. "It will take collective leadership and the combined expertise of partners from across sectors to ensure AI benefits all people, everywhere.''

The AI for Good Global Commission will have its inaugural meeting during ITU's AI for Good Global Summit 2026 (7-10 July) in Geneva, Switzerland. The Summit is part of Digital Week, a series of digital cooperation events taking place in Geneva from 6-10 July, which also includes the first UN-mandated Global Dialogue on AI Governance (6-7 July) and the WSIS Forum 2026 (6-10 July).