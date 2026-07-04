Indonesia ready to implement carbon trading ecosystem

JAKARTA, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) - Indonesia's carbon trading ecosystem is fully prepared for implementation to support sustainable economic growth, Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni stated.

"On the orders of President Prabowo Subianto, we are starting to improve our carbon trading ecosystem and can even implement it. God willing, we will be able to execute it," Anton said as quoted by Indonesian News Agency (ANTARA).

The ministry will issue ministerial approvals and facilitate the release of forestry carbon credits to three Forest Utilization Business Permit (PBPH) holders and one social forestry entity.

The initial rollout will cover a volume of approximately 31 million tons of CO equivalent (CO2 e). The total transaction value is estimated to reach Rp5 trillion (approximately US$277.52 million), which is projected to generate around Rp500 billion (US$27.77 million) in non-tax state revenue (PNBP).

The formal handover of the credits will take place on July 6, 2026—three days prior to the official launch of the Carbon Unit Registry System (SRUK) on July 9, 2026, which will serve as the primary infrastructure for the national carbon market.

"This is part of the President's mandate as a new engine of growth to achieve 8 percent economic growth, particularly utilizing green growth, so that there is a balance between development, the economy and ecology," Antoni explained.

The Indonesian government has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to establishing a credible, transparent and highly integrated carbon market as a key mechanism to mobilize global climate finance.n and sustainable regional development.