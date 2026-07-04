Cooperatives create jobs, strengthen local economies, foster democratic participation in times of growing global uncertainty: ILO

GENEVA, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Reflecting this year's theme, "Cooperatives for a Peaceful World," the International Labour Organisation (ILO) underscored how cooperative enterprises create jobs, strengthen local economies and foster democratic participation in times of growing global uncertainty.

In his message marking the International Day of Cooperatives 2026, ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo highlighted the vital role of cooperatives in advancing peace through decent work, social justice and resilient communities.

''Peace is more than the absence of war. It rests on social justice. That conviction lies at the heart of the ILO’s mandate and speaks directly to this year’s International Day of Cooperatives theme: “Cooperatives for a Peaceful World'', he said.

Today, he added, peace is under strain. Conflict, displacement, inequality, economic insecurity, environmental disruption and declining trust affect people’s lives.

In this context, cooperatives make a vital contribution.

''They create jobs and livelihoods, strengthen local economies, and help keep essential goods and services within reach. They retain value locally while giving people a voice, shared responsibility and democratic control.''

He said more than one billion people are cooperative members. Cooperative employment reaches one in ten workers worldwide. The 300 largest cooperatives and mutuals generate nearly US$2.8 trillion in combined turnover.

He noted that the ILO’s Promotion of Cooperatives Recommendation calls for a supportive policy and legal framework that reflects the nature of cooperatives and is guided by cooperative values and principles. Cooperatives also contribute to stability, job creation and community resilience in times of crisis.

''On this International Day, let us recognize cooperatives for their role in bringing people together for a more peaceful world rooted in decent work and social justice,'' he concluded.

The International Day of Cooperatives is celebrated annually on the first Saturday of July. The 2026 observance falls on July 4, under the theme "Cooperatives for a Peaceful World," highlighting how this human-centered business model strengthens local economies and promotes democratic participation and conflict.