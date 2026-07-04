Death toll from Damascus terrorist attack rises to 10

DAMASCUS, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Syrian Ministry of Health announced on Friday that the death toll from the terrorist bombing that targeted a café in Damascus on Thursday has risen to 10 dead and 21 injured, Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the explosion took place near the Palace of Justice.

The blast was caused by an improvised explosive device that weighed about 1kg and contained "metal shrapnel", leading to casualties and significant material damage, the ministry said.