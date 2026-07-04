European stocks close higher

CAPITALS, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) -- European stock indexes closed higher on Friday, driven by the release of relatively positive economic data in the Eurozone.

Germany’s DAX 30 ended up 255.17 points, or 1.00%, at 25,801.57.

The UK’s FTSE 100 rose 24.78 points, or 0.23%, to 10,677.65, while France’s CAC 40 gained 33.21 points, or 0.39%, to 8,508.07.

The Euro Stoxx 50 added 56.09 points, or 0.88%, to 6,416.56. Spain’s IBEX 35 increased 173.97 points, or 0.88%, to 19,845.77, and Italy’s FTSE MIB climbed 389.32 points, or 0.74%, to 52,817.50.