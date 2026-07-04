Argentina beat Cape Verde to reach World Cup Round of 16

MIAMI, 4th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Argentina, the reigning FIFA World Cup champions, advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time in their Round of 32 match in Miami early today.

Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead in the 29th minute before Deroy Duarte equalised for Cape Verde in the 59th minute.

In extra time, Lisandro Martínez restored Argentina's lead with a goal in the 93rd minute, but Sidney Cabral levelled the score again for Cape Verde in the 103rd minute. Before the end of the match, Cape Verde defender Dini Edilson scored an own goal in the 111th minute, sending Argentina through to the Round of 16, while Cape Verde exited the tournament.

Argentina will face Egypt in the Round of 16 on 7th July.