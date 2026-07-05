Renewable energy production in Italy declines in 2025

ROME, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Italy's electricity sector saw a shift in its energy generation mix in 2025, with renewable energy production declining by 1.5%, while electricity generation from thermal power plants rose by 5.2%, contributing to a 2.4% increase in total electricity production.

A recent 2025 report by the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and Environment (ARERA) also showed that natural gas consumption increased by 2% compared with the previous year.

Gas imports rose significantly, driven by a doubling of supplies from the United States and higher imports from Norway and the Netherlands.

The report further revealed that liquefied natural gas imports increased by 44% year-on-year, accounting for about one-third of Italy's total gas imports.