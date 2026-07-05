New South Wales confirms new bird flu case

SYDNEY, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Australian authorities have confirmed six cases of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza after detecting a new case in New South Wales, making it the third Australian state to record infections.

Australian authorities had earlier announced the discovery of a migratory seabird near the coastal town of Hawks Nest in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, with tests confirming it was infected with the highly pathogenic virus.

In a statement, the New South Wales Minister for Agriculture said there was no evidence that the virus had spread among native wildlife. She added that no H5 avian influenza had been detected in commercial poultry flocks, backyard birds or any other birds in New South Wales.

Australian authorities have intensified surveillance and testing of wildlife and livestock since avian influenza was first confirmed on the Australian mainland. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged that his government will do everything possible to limit any spread of the virus.