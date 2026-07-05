UAE leaders congratulate Acting President of Venezuela on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 5th July, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Delcy Rodríguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages to Delcy Rodríguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.