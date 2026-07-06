Arab League condemns Israeli military demolition of entire neighborhood in Lebanon

CAIRO, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, condemned the Israeli army's demolition today of an entire neighborhood in the Bint Jbeil District in southern Lebanon.

In a statement distributed by the Arab League, Fahmy said that the policy of imposing collective punishment on civilians constitutes a blatant and unacceptable violation of international humanitarian law.

He called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities and stand against this expansionist approach.