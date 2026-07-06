Norway defeats Brazil, reaching last eight of FIFA World Cup

NEW YORK, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Norway reached the last eight of the FIFA World Cup for the first time, downing Brazil on the back of an Erling Haaland brace and a brilliant Orjan Nyland display.

New York New Jersey was hosting its penultimate match of the tournament, with the next fixture being the 19 July final.

Norway stand now just two matches from reaching that decider, having downed Brazil in the Round of 16, on the back of Erling Haaland’s sixth and seventh tournament goals. Those goals move him level with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi as the race for the adidas Golden Boot heats up.

A quarter-final date with either Mexico or England, in Miami on 11 July, now awaits Head Coach of Norway Stale Solbakken’s side.