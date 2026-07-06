UK budget airline easyJet ready to accept $7.3 billion takeover bid from Castlelake

LONDON, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- British budget airline easyJet has agreed in principle ​to a sweetened takeover bid ​from US investment firm Castlelake ​that values the carrier at up to £5.5 billion ($7.34 billion).

The new offer at £6.90 a share represents a 73% premium to easyJet’s closing price on May 29, when the private equity ⁠fund manager ‌disclosed its interest in the airline to British regulators, driving the ⁠shares up steeply since then.

On Sunday, easyJet’s board said that the latest bid was at “a value that the Board would be minded to recommend to easyJet shareholders,” though it added that Castlelake now needed to submit ⁠its firm intention to make an offer by Aug. 3.

EasyJet, which flies low-cost routes in 38 European countries, operates 355 aircraft across more than 1,200 routes.