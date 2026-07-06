Gold holds near two-week high

CAPITALS, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold was steady near a two-week high on Monday after a ‌softer-than-expected US jobs report last week tempered expectations of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was steady at $4,174.66 per ounce, as of 02:52 GMT, after hitting its highest since 22nd June 22 earlier in the day.

US gold futures for August delivery climbed 1.5 percent to $4,186.70 per ounce.

Among other metals, spot ⁠silver fell 0.6 percent to $62.03 per ounce after hitting its highest since 23rd June earlier. Platinum lost 0.1 percent to $1,636.60 per ounce and palladium was down 0.2 percent at $1,271.75 per ounce.