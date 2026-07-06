Korea launches around-the-clock won, foreign exchange trading

SEOUL, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea officially launched a 24-hour trading system for the Korean won and foreign currencies today, as part of the government's efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the country's financial market.

Under the new system, the market will run without break from 6 am Monday to 6 am Saturday, closing down only on weekends and the first day of every year.

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said the Republic of Korea will continue its efforts to improve foreign investors' access to the country's financial market through the expansion of around-the-clock foreign exchange trading.

He added that the launch of the 24-hour trading system marks a new step forward for the Korean won, enabling domestic and foreign investors, as well as trading companies, to trade foreign currencies without being restricted by business hours, Yonhap News Agency reported.