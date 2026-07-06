New Jersey reports 19 heat-related deaths

NEW YORK, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The US state of New Jersey has recorded 19 heat-related deaths linked to the severe heat wave that affected the Midwest and the Atlantic coast.

Reynard Washington, the state's health commissioner, said several of the victims were found inside homes without air conditioning, while others were found outside their residences, including people on the streets and others inside parked cars.

The US National Weather Service said extreme or dangerous heat warnings covered around 160 million people across the United States.