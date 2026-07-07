Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist plots targeting Kingdom of Morocco

ABU DHABI, 6th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, strongly condemned the terrorist plots that were thwarted in the Kingdom of Morocco which sought to seriously undermine public order and threaten the safety of individuals and property, with logistical coordination and operational support provided by the Sahel-based branch of the terrorist organization ISIS.

The Muslim Council of Elders reaffirmed its categorical rejection and strong condemnation of these criminal terrorist plots, which are contrary to the teachings of Islam and to universal human and moral values. The Council stressed that such acts pose a grave threat to the security and stability of societies and represent a malicious attempt to spread chaos, instill fear, and terrorize innocent people.

The Council reiterated its firm and unwavering position rejecting all forms of terrorism, extremism, hate speech, and violence. It also underscored the need to intensify regional and international efforts and strengthen cooperation and coordination to confront terrorist organisations and cut off their sources of funding and support.

The Muslim Council of Elders expressed its utmost solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco and stands by the country in all measures and actions it undertakes to safeguard its security and stability.