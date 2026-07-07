Spain defeat Portugal to reach FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

DALLAS, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Spain advanced to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026, currently being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, after defeating Portugal 1-0 today at Dallas Stadium in the Round of 16.

Mikel Merino scored the only goal of the match in the first minute of second-half stoppage time (90+1), sending Spain through to the last eight.

Spain will face the winner of the Round of 16 match between the United States and Belgium, scheduled to take place later today.