Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 3,535 as UN steps up relief efforts

CARACAS, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Venezuelan authorities said on Monday that the death toll from the two earthquakes that struck the country on 24th June has risen to 3,535, while nearly 18,000 people remain homeless.

Jorge Rodríguez, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, said the latest official figures showed that 16,740 people had been injured and 17,854 others displaced by the two earthquakes, which measured 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude and struck just seconds apart.

The United Nations confirmed that it is continuing to intensify relief operations in coordination with the Venezuelan government. UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said search and rescue, engineering and medical support teams remain deployed in the disaster-stricken areas.