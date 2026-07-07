10,000 evacuated as wildfires spread in France

PARIS, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- French authorities on Monday evacuated around 10,000 people after wildfires spread across the Pyrénées-Orientales department in southern France.

The authorities said the evacuations covered 26 areas in the mountain range west of the city of Perpignan after the fires consumed around 4,600 hectares, driven by strong winds, high temperatures and exceptionally low humidity.

Residents were urged to avoid using roads in the affected areas to facilitate the movement of firefighting teams and not to return to their homes until further notice.

In a related development, the wildfires forced organisers to alter the route of the third stage of the Tour de France, which will be held without spectators or the promotional caravan.