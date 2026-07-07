Belgium rout US to set up World Cup quarterfinal against Spain

SEATTLE, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Co-hosts the United States are out of the World Cup after a 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the last 16 today.

Belgium took an early lead through Charles De Ketelaere in the ninth minute. The US hit back in the 31st with Malik Tillman's equaliser, but the Belgians had a quick response, and De Ketelaere was on target again just two minutes later.

Hans Vanaken added a third in the 57th thanks to a catastrophic defensive display from the US, and substitute Romelu Lukaku sealed the win in stoppage time.

In the quarter-finals, Belgium will face European champions Spain, who earlier beat Portugal 1-0.