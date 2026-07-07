Gold slips after hitting two-week high

WORLD CAPITALS, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices eased on Tuesday, trading below a ‌two-week high, with investors awaiting the US Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes for insight into new Chair Kevin Warsh's monetary policy direction.

Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $4,138.32 per ounce by 0232 GMT, while US gold futures for ​August delivery eased 0.4 percent to $4,149.90.

Elsewhere, spot silver slipped 1 percent to $61.48 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1 percent to $1,629.46, while palladium rose 0.4 percent ​to $1,272.85.