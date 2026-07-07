More than 373,000 US customers without power due to extreme weather

WASHINGTON, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 373,000 homes and businesses were without power as of 6th July due to extreme weather conditions across several areas of the United States, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

Pennsylvania was the hardest hit, with over 70,000 outages, according to the data.

The utility with the most outages was FirstEnergy, where around 59,775 homes and businesses were without service, followed by DTE Energy, with 55,850 customers without power.

DTE Energy said on its website early on July 6 that its Storm Response Team was on track to restore 95 percent of impacted customers by the end of the day.

As at 5:29 pm EDT, the company had 97.5 percent of its customers with power.

Michigan had the second-highest number of outages by state, with about 64,155 customers without power.