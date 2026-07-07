Abu Dhabi Quality Policy Committee reviews measures to enhance competitiveness

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) --- The Abu Dhabi Quality Policy Committee reviewed progress in implementing the Abu Dhabi Quality Policy during a meeting aimed at strengthening the emirate's competitiveness and supporting the government's ambition to position Abu Dhabi among the world's leading cities for quality of life, innovation and economic competitiveness.

The committee discussed measures to help the advanced industry and technology sectors access global markets more efficiently while supporting the development of a competitive, knowledge-based and sustainable economy.

Members reviewed progress on the Abu Dhabi Quality Policy, launched by the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) earlier this year, including coordination mechanisms among relevant entities, implementation plans and performance indicators to ensure the policy's objectives are achieved.

The policy seeks to establish an integrated quality infrastructure covering standards, metrology, accreditation, conformity assessment, inspection and calibration, with the aim of improving competitiveness, productivity and the quality and safety of products and services in Abu Dhabi and export markets.

The committee stressed the importance of continued cooperation between government entities, the private sector and strategic partners to ensure the policy's effective implementation and support sustainable economic and social development.

The Abu Dhabi Quality Policy provides a comprehensive strategic framework that supports the emirate’s development goals over the coming years by enhancing the reliability of systems and services, raising the efficiency of value and production chains, and stimulating continuous innovation and development – with a positive effect across vital sectors, including industry, trade, health, energy, infrastructure, education, the environment, and government services.

The impact of the Abu Dhabi Quality Policy is felt directly across society and the economy – by enhancing levels of safety and quality in products and services, improving the customer experience, and raising the efficiency of government and private services – establishing a more sustainable and prosperous environment, and supporting the wellbeing of society and quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Eng. Fahad Ghraib Al Shamsi, Acting Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, said that the Abu Dhabi Quality Policy represents a significant leap in the journey of comprehensive development.

He noted that building an integrated and advanced quality ecosystem is a fundamental factor in supporting sustainable economic growth, enhancing the competitiveness of the various sectors, stimulating innovation, and raising levels of confidence in products and services.

“The Abu Dhabi Quality Policy embodies an ambitious future vision for unifying efforts across the various government and private entities, ensuring a sustainable impact on the economy, society, and quality of life, and supporting the position of Abu Dhabi and the UAE among the most advanced and pioneering nations in indicators of quality, institutional excellence, and global competitiveness," he added.

Eng. Abdulla Hassan Al Muaini, Executive Director of the Central Testing Laboratory and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Quality Policy Committee, said that the Committee works in collaboration with all strategic partners to follow up on the implementation of the policy and the achievement of its objectives in line with international best practices, noting that the policy’s success depends on institutional integration and effective partnership among the various relevant entities.