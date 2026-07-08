SIH explores oral traditions evolution in digital era

SHARJAH, 7th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) organised the third Heritage Conference on Tuesday, entitled “Oral Traditions in a Changing Era: From Live Performance to Digital Media”, over 4 days until July 10, at the institute.

Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, stated that the third conference will present several working papers discussing the advantages and disadvantages of digital transformations in oral traditions.

He pointed out that the conference hosts legal experts to discuss legislation, what should be done to ensure the credibility of oral narratives on digital platforms, how to measure credibility, and how to punish those who falsify audio or video recordings.

He added in statements to “Sharjah 24” that the conference hosts numerous regional and international participants to present experiences, visions, and legal issues related to digital transformations and propose solutions.

The conference will discuss several topics over 4 days, including: the transformations of narrative in the digital era, the oral text as a field for cultural studies, and the “Fazaa” in Emirati society as a living oral tradition.