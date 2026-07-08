UAE Jiu-Jitsu team departs for Almaty to compete in Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, has departed for Almaty, Kazakhstan, to compete in the third Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship, taking place from July 13 to 16, followed by the tenth Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship from July 17 to 19 at Almaty Arena. The tournaments will bring together Asia's leading national teams in one of the continent's premier jiu-jitsu events.

The National Team heads into the championships on the back of an impressive track record on the continental level, having topped the Adults standings at the ninth edition in Amman and concluded its campaign with a total of 22 medals, underlining the UAE's position as one of Asia's leading jiu-jitsu nations.

The Asian Championship is an important event on the National Team's calendar due to its high technical standards and the level of competition featuring the continent's top athletes. It also provides an opportunity to build on the UAE’s strong continental success while further preparing athletes for other upcoming international competitions.

The Adults squad includes Omar Ali Alsuwaidi and Rashed Mohammed Alshehhi (56kg), Khaled Mohammed Alshehhi and Mohammed Al Ketbi (62kg), Sultan Hassan and Omar Al Fadhli (69kg), Mahdi Al Awlaqi and Fahad Alhammadi (77kg), Saeed Alkubaisi and Faraj Alawlaqi (85kg), Amaar Alhosani (94kg), and Rashid Alhimany and Hazza Farhan (+94kg).

The Under-21 squad features Obaid Alketbi and Abdulrahman Sayedna (56kg), Abdulrahman Ahmed Saleh Abdulhaq (62kg), Faisal Alwahedi and Ahmed Andeez (69kg), Abdullah Andeez and Abdulaziz Alakidi (77kg), Saif Alameri and Majed Alshamsi (85kg), Theyab Aljneibi (94kg), and Abdulrahman Al Najar (+94kg).

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the team's participation in the 10th Asian Championship forms part of the Federation’s vision to strengthen the National Team’s presence at continental and international competitions while building on the achievements of UAE jiu-jitsu in recent years.

“Jiu-jitsu in the UAE enjoys tremendous support from the country’s wise leadership, which has helped establish an integrated sporting system that enables Emirati athletes to develop, compete and raise the UAE flag at the world's biggest championships,” said Al Menhali.

“The team heads into this championship with high spirits, inspired by last year's success in Amman, where it claimed the Adults title and finished with a total of 22 medals, including seven gold medals following the conclusion of the Under-21 competitions.

“The Asian Championship is an important technical test because it brings together the continent's strongest national teams and gives our athletes in both the Adults and Under-21 categories a valuable opportunity to assess their readiness. Over recent months, the Federation has implemented a comprehensive preparation programme covering the technical, physical and mental aspects, while selecting the athletes best prepared for each weight division to maximise the team's ability to continue its continental success and deliver performances worthy of the UAE."

National team coach Alan Nascimento said the technical staff had focused throughout the preparation period on improving team cohesion, increasing athletes' responsiveness on the mat and enhancing their ability to adapt to the changing demands of each contest.

“The team enters the championship with a well-balanced mix of experienced athletes and promising young talent, giving us valuable tactical flexibility across all weight categories. Our preparations have focused on the fine details that make the difference in continental championships, including controlling the pace of matches, timing attacks effectively, defending under pressure and maintaining concentration until the final seconds.”

The team's participation in the championship forms an important part of the Federation's long-term athlete development strategy, helping prepare athletes for future international competitions while providing the next generation with valuable competitive experience to ensure the UAE remains at the forefront of Asian and international jiu-jitsu.