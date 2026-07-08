‘Shared blueprint for peace’: Development goals deliver for billions, but challenges remain

NEW YORK, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- With fewer than five years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a new UN report says sustained investment and international cooperation have improved billions of lives, but warns that governments must urgently accelerate action if the goals are to be met by their 2030 deadline.

The findings come from the 2026 SDG Progress Report, released on Tuesday, which calls the goals “a shared blueprint for peace” while acknowledging the significant political and financial challenges associated with meeting the 17 ambitious targets.

All 193 UN Member States adopted the SDGs in 2015 as an urgent call for action to promote peace and prosperity. With the SDGs at the heart of the 2030 Agenda, countries aim to achieve the goals by that year.

Coinciding with the annual report is the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), which kicked off in New York on Tuesday and will run until 15 July. The forum serves as the main UN platform tracking progress on the SDGs.

Since 2015, hard-won gains have been made, including:

Nearly one billion people gaining access to safe drinking water

1.2 billion people gaining access to safely managed sanitation

New HIV infections falling by 30% between 2015 and 2024

Electricity now reaching 92% of the global population

Internet access surging from 40 to 74%

Social protection now covering more than half the global population

Despite those achievements, the report concludes that overall progress remains far too slow:

One in 10 people still live in extreme poverty

Food insecurity affects 2.3 billion people

Maternal mortality remains nearly three times the global target

In 2025, global temperatures reached 1.43°Celsius above pre-industrial levels

273 million children and young people remain out of school

The global refugee population has more than doubled in the past decade

Of the 139 SDG targets with trend data, only 36% are on track or making moderate progress. Meanwhile, 49% of them are advancing too slowly and 15% have regressed below 2015 baselines.

Escalating conflicts, climate change, slowing economic growth, rising debt and a record decline in official development assistance have slowed progress toward the SDGs and disproportionately affected the world’s most vulnerable people, according to the report.

At UN Headquarters on Tuesday, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed called for reforms that would allow international development banks to provide debt relief and longer-term financing to initiatives that would advance the SDGs.

“Many countries are being asked to deliver on promises without the tools to keep them,” she said.