US military launches strikes against Iran over commercial shipping attacks

WASHINGTON, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on

Tuesday the commencement of a series of "powerful" airstrikes against targets in Iran, in

response to recent attacks on three commercial vessels near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement published on its official X platform account, CENTCOM said its forces "have

begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting

and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international

waterway".

"Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the

ceasefire," the CENTCOM affirmed.