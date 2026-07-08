US military launches strikes against Iran over commercial shipping attacks

WASHINGTON, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on
Tuesday the commencement of a series of "powerful" airstrikes against targets in Iran, in
response to recent attacks on three commercial vessels near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement published on its official X platform account, CENTCOM said its forces "have
begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting
and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international
waterway".
"Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the
ceasefire," the CENTCOM affirmed.