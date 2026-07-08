Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 receives ERC delegation to review operations at Al Arish logistics centre

AL ARISH, 8th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 received a delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), led by Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Authority, during a visit to the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, Egypt.

The visit comes as part of the follow-up to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, to allocate AED36.7 million in support of humanitarian and relief efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, contributing to the sustained delivery of UAE aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The delegation reviewed the centre's operations, including the mechanisms for receiving, preparing and classifying aid shipments, as well as the supply chain and logistical procedures in place to ensure the swift and efficient delivery of assistance to the Gaza Strip.

The visit underscored the importance of continued coordination and cooperation among the relevant UAE entities to support the humanitarian response, enhance the efficiency of aid delivery to the Palestinian people, and reflect the UAE's longstanding humanitarian commitment to assisting those in need.

The UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish continues to play a pivotal role under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 by receiving, preparing and managing humanitarian aid shipments before they enter the Gaza Strip, helping to accelerate the response to humanitarian needs and reaffirming the UAE's continued relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.