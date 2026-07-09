Israel bars Arab League Secretary-General's visit to Palestinian territories

CAIRO, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States announced that Israel has barred a scheduled visit by its Secretary-General, Nabil Fahmy, to the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, the official spokesperson for the Secretary-General stated that defending the two-state solution demands concrete and sustained actions from all peace-loving nations.

He also called on the international community to strengthen the resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of the Israeli violations and practices they continue to endure.

The spokesperson added that the Palestinians are living under siege in their towns and villages, while facing expanding settlement activity, road closures, and attacks carried out by Israeli settlers.