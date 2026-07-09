Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 3,811

CARACAS, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to ​3,811, according to figures released by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.

The latest tally puts the number of injured in the 24th June quakes at 16,740, while rescue teams had saved 6,462 people.

The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.2, struck at 18:04 local time (22:04 GMT) southeast of Yumare, a town to the west of the capital, Caracas, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The second 7.5-magnitude quake hit in a similar location just 38 seconds later.