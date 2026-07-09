Dollar steadies, keeps yen pinned near 40-year lows

WORLD CAPITALS, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The US dollar held firm against most major currencies on ​Thursday. The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six peers, was little changed at 100.96.

The dollar fetched 162.41 yen, hovering near the strongest level since 1st July. The euro and the British pound were largely flat and traded at $1.1426 and $1.3392, respectively.

The New Zealand dollar remained well bid after the previous ​day's rate hike and the central bank's hawkish stance, extending its gains by 0.5 percent to $0.5725. The Australian dollar ​added 0.1 percent at $0.6936.

The Japanese yen ​is struggling to regain ground after hitting 162.71 overnight, near its 40-year trough.