OpenAI releases GPT-5.6 model family, Work tool

WASHINGTON, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- AI company OpenAI has released the GPT-5.6 frontier model family for everyone.

Alongside, OpenAI has also released the ChatGPT Work agentic AI tool, which the company says can “stay with complex projects for hours”.

ChatGPT Work is the more consequential product launch of the day. It extends Codex-style capabilities — previously the domain of engineers — to non-technical users, letting them generate documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and small web apps from the same interface used for chat. The pitch is that a marketer or operations lead can now use the same agentic tooling that a developer would