Muslim World League condemns repeated heinous Iranian aggression on Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan

MAKKAH, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) has strongly condemned the repeated heinous Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

In a statement issued by its General Secretariat, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, reiterated his condemnation of the repeated criminal Iranian attacks, which violate all religious values as well as international and humanitarian laws and norms, and undermine efforts to restore security and stability in the region.

He reaffirmed the MWL’s full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in all measures they take to safeguard their security, sovereignty, and the safety of their citizens and residents.