Meta debuts Muse Spark 1.1 model

WASHINGTON, 9th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Meta has rolled out Muse Spark 1.1, a new multimodal reasoning model from Meta Superintelligence Labs, alongside the public preview of the Meta Model API.

The model is now available in Thinking mode in Meta AI, while developers can start using it via Meta’s new API surface. Meta says the release brings major gains in agentic workflows, computer use, coding, and multimodal understanding compared with the first Muse Spark model.

Muse Spark 1.1 is built for long, tool-heavy tasks. It can plan work, call tools, operate across external apps and services, use MCP servers and custom skills, and coordinate parallel subagents.

Meta says the model can manage a 1-million-token context window, retrieve information from much earlier in a task, and compact the context so later steps retain critical details. In computer-use scenarios, the model can decide whether to write scripts, click through interfaces, or batch actions depending on the task.