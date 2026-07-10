UAE condemns terrorist cells in Syria, reaffirms full solidarity

ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates expressed its full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic and its support for the measures taken by the Syrian security authorities to dismantle terrorist cells affiliated with the Da'esh terrorist organization that were involved in acts of assassination, robbery, and financing the terrorist organization. The operation also resulted in the arrest of one of the group's senior leaders, along with a number of its members.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity and unwavering support for all measures taken by the Syrian Arab Republic to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and stability, ensure the safety of its citizens and residents, and protect its national achievements.

The Ministry commended the efficiency and vigilance of the Syrian security authorities in successfully dismantling the terrorist cells and identifying those involved.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE's categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism, as well as any acts that seek to undermine the security and stability of states. The Ministry emphasized the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to confront and counter such threats.