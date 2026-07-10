ABU DHABI, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump to initiate the process of removing the Syrian Arab Republic from the United States' list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation for President Donald Trump’s efforts in taking this step, which represents a positive development that will support Syria’s recovery and reconstruction efforts, create broader prospects for revitalizing the economy and attracting investment, and enhance Syria’s integration into the global economy, thereby contributing to strengthening security, stability, and prosperity in the country.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people for security, stability, peaceful coexistence, and sustainable development.