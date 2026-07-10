12 killed in wildfires in southern Spain

MADRID, 10th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Twelve people were killed in a wildfire that broke out late on Thursday near Almería in Spain's southern Andalusia region, as an intense heatwave fuelled the rapid spread of the flames.

The Andalusian regional government said some of the victims were found inside their vehicles, while around 150 firefighters continued efforts to contain the blaze. Spain's Military Emergency Unit is also preparing to join the firefighting operations.

The wildfire also injured at least six people, including a woman who sustained burns and another person affected by smoke inhalation. Authorities evacuated around 50 people to a temporary shelter and closed several roads.