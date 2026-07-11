Head of Cyber Security for UAE Government receives WSIS Champion Award

GENEVA, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, received the WSIS Champion Award in recognition of the StaySafe Nation Programme by the UAE Cyber Security Council.

This came during his participation in the AI for Good Global Summit and WSIS Forum 2026.

The award recognises the programme’s outstanding contribution to promoting digital awareness, ethical dimensions of the information society, and building a safer digital future.

This achievement underscores the international recognition of the Cyber Security Council's efforts to develop national initiatives aimed at strengthening digital security and embedding best practices in cybersecurity, further reinforcing the UAE's leadership in building a secure and trusted digital ecosystem.