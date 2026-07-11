EU reaffirms commitment to honouring Srebrenica genocide victims

BRUSSELS, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union (EU) renewed its commitment to commemorating the 31st anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, in which more than 8,300 Bosniak men and boys were killed in July 1995.

In a joint statement marking the anniversary, EU High Representative/Vice-President Kaja Kallas and Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said Europe would pay tribute tomorrow to the victims of the genocide.

They expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, those still enduring the uncertainty of missing loved ones, and the survivors whose lives were upended by the events of July 1995.

The statement described the Srebrenica genocide as one of the darkest episodes in Europe’s history, saying it serves as a reminder of the obligation to build peaceful societies, protect human life and dignity, and defend the fundamental values on which the European Union was founded.

The EU stressed that honouring the victims requires upholding historical truth, preserving their memory, and ensuring that the lessons of Srebrenica are passed on to future generations.

It noted that this was the purpose of the United Nations General Assembly’s decision two years ago to declare July 11 as the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica.

The EU said there is no place in Europe for genocide denial, revisionism, or the glorification of convicted war criminals. It called on leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina and across the region to choose responsibility over division and dialogue over confrontation, and to support efforts to find and identify the remaining victims.

The statement added that healing the wounds of the past requires courage, sincere engagement, and a genuine commitment to reconciliation.

The European Union reaffirmed its firm commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European future as a sovereign, united, multiethnic, and democratic country.