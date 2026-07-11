China successfully recovers reusable space rocket

BEIJING, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- China has successfully conducted a trial of reusable rocket recovery technology after retrieving the first stage of a Long March-10B carrier rocket using a net mounted on a sea-based platform.

Xinhua News Agency reported that the rocket was launched from Hainan Island in southern China, successfully placing a satellite into orbit before its first stage was recovered using the net-based capture system installed on the offshore platform.

The achievement marks a significant advance in reusable rocket technology and is expected to help reduce launch costs while enhancing China's space capabilities.