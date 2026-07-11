Ebola claims 648 lives in DR Congo as confirmed cases surpass 1,800

KINSHASA, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ebola has claimed the lives of 648 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to 1,830 as of Thursday, according to government data released on Friday evening.

The latest epidemiological situation report said the figures reflect the total number of infections and deaths recorded over the previous 24 hours, as health authorities continue to monitor the outbreak and intensify efforts to contain the spread of the virus.