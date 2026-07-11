Japan conducts first test flight of reusable rocket

TOKYO, 11th July, 2026 (WAM) -- An experimental Japanese reusable rocket successfully lifted off and landed safely during its first test flight today, Saturday, as Japan seeks to acquire the technology to reduce launch costs and compete in the global space market dominated by SpaceX.

The RV-X rocket lifted off, hovered and moved horizontally before landing during a flight lasting less than one minute at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Noshiro Testing Centre in north-eastern Japan. The test was broadcast live by NVS, a group of space enthusiasts.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is expected to provide details of the results during an online press conference later today.

Japan is seeking to catch up with the reusable rocket technology employed for several years by Elon Musk's SpaceX to reduce the cost of transporting payloads into space.

Today's flight represents a step forward in Japan's efforts to acquire the technology required to develop a lower-cost rocket to replace the expendable H3 series, which serves as the mainstay of the country's launch programme.

The flight came one day after Chinese state media reported that China had successfully recovered the first stage of a rocket following launch for the first time.