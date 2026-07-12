United Arab Emirates University hosts QS Africa 2026 Higher Education Forum in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) hosted the QS Africa 2026 Higher Education Forum in Addis Ababa, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, from 9–10 July 2026. The forum was held in collaboration with QS and brought together ministers, university leaders, academics, experts, and representatives from higher education institutions, government, industry, and civil society.

In his opening address, Prof. Ahmed Ali Al Raeesi, Vice Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, emphasised the significance of the forum for UAEU as the University celebrates its Golden Jubilee this year.

He noted that the University was established under the wise vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed that investing in education is the greatest investment any society can make.

He stated: "Academic and research partnerships remind us that the challenges facing the world, whether climate change, food security, digital transformation, or youth employment know no borders. We must therefore develop innovative solutions that anticipate the future by empowering young people with knowledge and education, enabling them to become successful future leaders."

Prof. Kindeya Gebrehiwot, State Minister and Advisor at the Ministry of Education of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, emphasiسed the importance of collaboration in advancing higher education and national development.

He noted that universities cannot operate in isolation but must build strong partnerships with industry, government, communities, and other academic institutions to enhance innovation, research, and societal impact.

He further stressed the need to invest in young people, describing them as the nation's greatest asset and the foundation of future progress. By equipping youth with quality education, practical skills, and opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The forum featured panel discussions and specialized dialogues on the future of higher education in Africa. Discussions focused on developing future skills, retaining talent, enhancing graduate employability, expanding opportunities for student and researcher mobility, and examining the role of artificial intelligence in reshaping universities' education, research, and administrative systems.

Participants emphasised the importance of advancing higher education through a comprehensive approach that aligns skills development with sustainable development goals. They highlighted the vital role of universities in preparing national talent, fostering innovation, and contributing to economic and social development.

The participants also called for updating academic curricula to better reflect labor market needs, strengthening digital, leadership, and research skills, and expanding applied learning and internship opportunities.

They recommended considering graduate employability as a key indicator for measuring the quality of university outcomes and their contribution to national development.

The forum further stressed the importance of investing in artificial intelligence as a strategic pillar for education, research, and university governance.

Participants emphasised the need to establish ethical principles for the responsible use of emerging technologies, strengthen cooperation among universities to retain talent, expand academic mobility programs, and forge global partnerships based on knowledge exchange while addressing the priorities of the African continent.

The forum concluded by affirming that achieving sustainable development requires integrating research and community service into the core mission of universities. Participants highlighted the importance of supporting food security, healthcare, water resource management, climate change adaptation, and the empowerment of women and youth.

They agreed that universities that collaborate effectively, foster innovation, and build strong international partnerships are best positioned to create a sustainable impact that extends far beyond their campuses.