Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM discuss latest regional developments

ABU DHABI, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a telephone call with Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the latest regional developments and their implications for the security and stability of the region.

The two sides also reviewed the regional and international efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability in the Middle East in a manner that fulfills the aspirations of its peoples for development and prosperity.

During the call, they also discussed the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries. H.H. commended the outstanding results and impressive performance of the Egyptian national football team during its participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, currently being held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.