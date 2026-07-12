Venezuela earthquakes death toll rises to 4,333

CARACAS,12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The death toll from the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen to 4,333, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez told reporters on Saturday.

Rodriguez also said that 856 buildings were affected, of which 190 either collapsed completely or suffered structural collapse. According to the government's preliminary estimates, 25,000 homes are needed.

Authorities have already identified around 40 plots of land, totalling about 584,000 square metres, for housing projects in Osma and Chuspa.