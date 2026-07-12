New heat wave blasts US, could break records

WASHINGTON, 12th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Some 44 million Americans were under a heat wave warning on Saturday as temperatures in the Rocky Mountains and northern plains of the United States were expected to hit 110F (43C) over the weekend.

The temperatures, well above seasonal averages, could break records, the National Weather Service warned, according to AFP.

Salt Lake City, in particular, was expected to experience unprecedented heat.

"Dangerous heat is expected to unfold through the weekend with triple digit highs and potential for daily maximum temperature records both days," the service's Weather Prediction Center said Saturday.

On Sunday, the hottest day, the mercury was expected to reach between 100F and 110F in several northern states including Montana and North Dakota.