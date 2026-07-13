UN Secretary-General expresses deep concern over regional escalation, stresses need to restore freedom of navigation

NEW YORK, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep concern over the serious escalation and renewed military confrontations in the Gulf region, including the Iranian attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and neighbouring countries, as well as the United States' attacks on Iran, stressing the need for an immediate halt to all such attacks.

In a statement attributed to his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid any further escalation, and take immediate steps to reduce the current tensions.

The UN Secretary-General again warned of the grave consequences that the resumption of such widespread hostilities would have on the peoples of the region, international peace and security, and the global economy, while underscoring the need to fully restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Guterres concluded by urging both Iran and the United States to resume negotiations without delay and work to resolve outstanding issues through diplomatic channels.