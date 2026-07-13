Death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes rises to 4,490

CARACAS, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jorge Rodríguez, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, has announced that the death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck the country on 24th June has risen to 4,490.

He added that the official number of injured remains unchanged at 16,740, while rescue teams have successfully saved 6,462 people.

On 24th June, Venezuela was struck by two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude. The epicentres were located in Yaracuy State, just 40 seconds apart, causing widespread human and material losses.