Severe thunderstorms hit Philadelphia, prompting state of emergency

PHILADELPHIA, 13th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Emergency crews and residents in the US city of Philadelphia have begun extensive clean-up operations after a severe thunderstorm struck the city on Saturday evening, causing significant damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Winds ranging between 97 and 113 kilometres per hour caused widespread power outages, uprooted trees and flooded several streets. The storm also led to the collapse of a building in West Philadelphia and damaged a number of vehicles and residential properties.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the event was caused by straight-line winds rather than a tornado, amid a period of extreme weather affecting parts of the United States.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker declared a state of emergency, saying all available resources had been mobilised to restore essential services, while emergency teams continued evacuating affected residents and clearing debris.